Ring Video Doorbell 2020 Is $40 Off Right Now at B&H

Video doorbells are wildly popular investments -- and for good reason. When it comes to home security, these nifty gadgets are incredibly useful for keeping an eye on when visitors or packages arrive. Plus, most models are affordable and easy to set up and use. Right now you can pick up the 2020 model of the Ring Video Doorbell at B&H for just $60 -- that's a $40 savings.

If you want a basic, budget-friendly model, the Ring Video Doorbell (2020) is hard to beat. It remains one of the best Ring camera doorbells you can get. While it lacks the bells and whistles of more expensive models, like preroll, radar and end-to-end encryption, it does have plenty of features that make it worth the investment, such as a 155-degree horizontal field of view, 1080p HD livestreaming, night vision, two-way audio with noise cancellation, customizable motion detection and package alerts, as well as integration with Amazon Alexa.

And you can choose whether you want to use the built-in rechargeable battery or your existing doorbell wiring to power it -- though if you opt for the battery option, you will have to remove the whole doorbell in order to charge it. However, a single charge should last between three and six months and will take up to 10 hours to charge. You'll get a low-battery alert ahead of time, too.

Ring also has optional , starting at $3 per month, which will allow you to view saved clips for up to 180 days. And for an additional cost, you can even opt in to 24/7 professional monitoring.

If you're looking for the lowest price available and don't mind buying used, Woot also has grade-A refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2020 models available for right now, while supplies last, saving you an extra $20.