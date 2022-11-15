Ring in the Holidays With Amazon's Discounted Christmas Tree and Smart Device Bundle

With the holidays just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about your decorations. And if your family celebrates Christmas, a tree is an absolute necessity -- after all, where else is Santa supposed to leave the presents? And right now, Amazon is offering a chance to save on everything you need for your festive display. When you pick up an artificial tree from the National Tree Company, Amazon will also include a third-gen Echo Dot smart speaker and Amazon smart plug for free, allowing you to control your tree's lights from anywhere, or using just the sound of your voice.

There are a few steps involved if you're hoping to take advantage of this deal. First, you'll need to decide which of these artificial trees will work best for your home and your budget, with prices starting at $184 and ranging up to $1,386. Then, on the product page for your tree, you'll see an "extra savings" message that will allow you to add the Echo Dot and smart plug to your cart. When you go to checkout, the discount should be automatically applied, but if not, you can use the promo code ALEXATREE. This deal is available through Dec. 16, so you've got plenty of time to shop around, too.

With this bundle, you can essentially transform your tree into a "smart tree." Just plug the lights into the smart plug, and you'll be able to turn them on and off with your voice using the Echo Dot smart speaker, which can control any other Alexa-enabled smart devices in your home. Or use the companion app to control them from your phone or tablet, so you can turn the lights on for Christmas morning without having to get out of bed before the kids. The Echo Dot can also be used to set timers while you're baking, stream your favorite Christmas music, check the weather to see if and when it's going to snow and so much more, making it an ideal companion for this holiday season.