Right Now eBay Shoppers Can Take 20% Off at the Brand Outlet

Right now at eBay you can take 20% off select items from top brands when you use promo code DIRECTSAVINGS at checkout. This coupon is valid on up to two transactions and you have to spend a minimum of $25 on each. All total, you can get a maximum of $500 off on items like TVs, monitors, projectors, mattresses, decor, shoes, handbags, jewelry and much more from a ton of popular brands. This offer is available now through 4:59 a.m. PT on March 13, so be sure to get your order in before then to take advantage of this deal.
If you're looking to revamp your entertainment space, there are a number of discounted TVs available, including this 65-inch S95B OLED TV 2022 model from Samsung. It's already 39% off, bringing the price down to $1,998 -- but with this coupon applied, you'll get an additional $400 off. You can get that same discount on the 65-inch display of the 2022 version of The Frame TV as well. And both come with a two-year warranty included.
LG has a number of gaming monitors, projectors and TVs on sale, too, including our favorite high-end TV, the LG OLED C2. It has superb image quality and the brand has this model available in 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch models at eBay right now.
And if you're shopping for shoes, eBay has a massive variety of styles available from different brands. Adidas currently has these women's running shoes marked down by 25%, but with the additional discount, that drops the cost to $120. However, with the current 35% off Adidas products promotion with promo code 35OFFADI and the DIRECTSAVINGS promo code applied, the price drops to just $62 before tax.
You'll also find plenty of deals on various mattresses available from Mattress Firm along with sheet sets from Park Hamilton Hotel and plenty of furniture and decor for your home from a number of brands. And for the fashionistas out there -- designer bags from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Chanel and Burberry are available at deep discounts. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find everything you need. Also note that the discount of up to $500 does not apply to shipping and handling or taxes.