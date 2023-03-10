Right Now eBay Shoppers Can Take 20% Off at the Brand Outlet

Right now at eBay you can take 20% off select items from top brands when you use promo code DIRECTSAVINGS at checkout. This coupon is valid on up to two transactions and you have to spend a minimum of $25 on each. All total, you can get a maximum of $500 off on items like TVs, monitors, projectors, mattresses, decor, shoes, handbags, jewelry and much more from a ton of popular brands. This offer is available now through 4:59 a.m. PT on March 13, so be sure to get your order in before then to take advantage of this deal.

If you're looking to revamp your entertainment space, there are a number of discounted TVs available, including this 2022 model from Samsung. It's already 39% off, bringing the price down to $1,998 -- but with this coupon applied, you'll get an additional $400 off. You can get that same discount on the 65-inch display of the 2022 version of TV as well. And both come with a two-year warranty included.

has a number of gaming monitors, projectors and TVs on sale, too, including our favorite high-end TV, the . It has superb image quality and the brand has this model available in , , and models at eBay right now.

And if you're shopping for shoes, eBay has a massive variety of styles available from different brands. Adidas currently has these marked down by 25%, but with the additional discount, that drops the cost to $120. However, with the current 35% off Adidas products promotion with promo code 35OFFADI and the DIRECTSAVINGS promo code applied, the price drops to just $62 before tax.

You'll also find plenty of deals on various mattresses available from along with sheet sets from and plenty of for your home from a number of brands. And for the fashionistas out there -- designer bags from , , , and are available at deep discounts. Be sure to shop the to find everything you need. Also note that the discount of up to $500 does not apply to shipping and handling or taxes.