Return to the Outdoors With up to 46% off Camping and Hiking Gear

As the weather warms, many of us are getting out of the house and returning to outdoor activities like camping and hiking. And you're going to want the right equipment and gear when embarking on a new adventure. Amazon has lanterns, sleeping bags, backpacks, tents and much more discounted by up to 46% right now, making it a great time to grab some essentials. We don't know how long these offers will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

You can snag the for $77 (save $43). It's a great choice for couples, larger bodies and campers who struggle with claustrophobia, but it can also zip apart into two separate sleeping bags when you need to accommodate more people.

There are also tents of various sizes available, including this from Coleman. Normally $350, it's marked down to just $202 currently. It's weatherproof and you can set it up in as little as 60 seconds thanks to pre-attached poles. It also comes with a carry bag for easy transport and storage. Plus, are discounted by 40% right now, bringing the price to $21 each.

And for as little as $99, you can grab an to carry the rest of your gear with you, like these for $38 that can provide up to 20 hours of light on a single charge, or the combo, which can stream music for up to 20 hours and has three different light settings. It's marked down to just $48 currently (save $17).

There are plenty of other items available at bargain prices, so be sure to check out the at Amazon and grab all the gear you need for your next trek into the the great outdoors.