Return to Hyrule With This Nifty $40 Legend of Zelda Game & Watch (Save 20%)

It might just be the nostalgia, or maybe they really are that good, but nothing beats revisiting the classic games you grew up playing. But unless you're still holding on to your retro consoles, they're not always easy, or even possible, to access. This nifty Legend of Zelda handheld Game & Watch console makes it easier than ever to step back into the Hyrule from your childhood, and right now you can pick it up on sale for just $40, $10 off the usual price at both and . There's no guaranteeing how long this offer will be available, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later.

This Game & Watch includes not just one, but three full 8-bit Legend of Zelda games -- The Legend of Zelda, The Legend of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Plus, an updated version of the classic Game & Watch game Vermin, which is essentially virtual whack-a-mole.

And at roughly the size of your phone, you can easily slip this compact console in your pocket and take it with you anywhere. It's equipped with a full color 2.3-inch LCD screen, and simple retro look modeled after the original Game & Watch. It also doubles as a digital clock with over 35 different animations to choose from, and the box even folds into a clever stand. At just $40, this is a must-have for any Zelda or retro gaming fan. You can read Scott Stein's full review of the Zelda Game & Watch here.