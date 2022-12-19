Amazon Knocks Up to $119 Off Harry Potter Box Sets Just in Time for Christmas

If you've got a Harry Potter fan in your life, then you know marathoning all the movies is a pretty regular occurrence. And if you're looking for the perfect gift for them this year, why not grab them a box set so they can return to Hogwarts any time they want? And right now, you have a great chance to grab the entire eight-film collection for less. You can snag the on sale for just $60, which saves you a whopping $119 and is the all-time lowest price we've seen. Or, if you want a slightly more affordable option, you can pick up the for $28, saving you $72. There's no telling how long these deals will be available, so get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

These sets collect all the Harry Potter films, from The Sorcerer's Stone to The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, in either stunning 4K ultra HD resolution or standard HD if you pick up the Blu-ray set. Though if you can afford the 4K set, it's probably worth upgrading. In addition to better picture quality, it also features support for both HDR picture and DTS:X audio for a more immersive watch experience. Additionally, the 4K collection also includes an extended cut of both The Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets in standard 1080p resolution, while the Blu-ray set only includes that theatrical cuts. So grab your chocolate frogs and butterbeer and get to marathoning!