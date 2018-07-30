Retevis Kids' Walkie Talkies for $14 + free shipping

TomTop offers the Retevis Kids' Walkie Talkie 2-pack in several colors (Blue pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "YMRT4" cuts that to $13.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. They feature eight channels, an LED flashlight, and belt clip. Four AAA batteries are required but not included. Deal ends August 31.
Note: This item ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
