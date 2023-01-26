83 Restaurants That Offer Free Food on Your Birthday

Birthdays are a time for gratitude, reflection and, most of all, presents.

Many of America's biggest fast-food and quick-service restaurants offer customers sweet treats on the day of their birth, from discounts on menu items to free drinks and desserts.

Most chains require you to sign up for their loyalty program to qualify for a present. On the upside, your reward will show up right in the app without you having to do anything. (You might also get serenaded by the staff when you cash in your reward.)

Best of all, a lot of birthday offers are good for days, even weeks after your birthday. So you don't have to run all over town on the big day. (Although that would be a pretty sweet challenge.)

Check out loads of birthday deals and giveaways below. Consider it our present to you.



Applebee's

After you register for the Club Applebee's rewards program, you'll get a coupon code for a free dessert with a $15 minimum purchase.



The code is valid seven days before and 21 days after your birthday.

Arby's

Members of Arby's loyalty program receive a free order of small curly fries and small shake on their birthday with the purchase of any sandwich.

Au Bon Pain

Customers who join Au Bon Pain's email club get a free cookie on their birthday. You also get a free coffee and pastry just for joining, so it's a bounty of sweet offerings.

Baja Fresh

Sign up for the Club Baja program and get a free burrito with purchase on your birthday.



Your reward will be loaded on your account a week before your birthday and will expire seven days after.

Baskin-Robbins

Join Baskin-Robbins' Birthday Club and get an email on your birthday with a coupon for a free small scoop of your choice.

Ben & Jerry's

Get a free scoop of Ben & Jerry's on your birthday after you sign up for the Flavor Fanatics rewards program.



You can redeem your reward at a participating Scoop Shop anytime during your birthday month. If you sign up during your birthday month, though, you'll have to wait until next year for that scoop.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Sign up for the Black Angus Prime Club and get double points all through your birthday month. That's 10 points for every dollar you spend.



You'll also get a free Cowboy Cookie -- a warm, oversized chocolate-chip cookie with a scoop of Breyers vanilla ice cream on top. Just tell your server it's your birthday when you come in.

Bluestone Lane

After you spend $100 and achieve Blue status on the Bluestone Lane Loyalty App, you'll be eligible to receive a special treat on your birthday. (You'll also start getting a coffee reward for every 100 points you earn.)

Bojangles

Join the Bojangles E-Club and, on your birthday, you'll earn a free Bo-Berry biscuit -- a made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit stuffed with blueberries and topped with icing.

Boston Market

Members of Boston Market's Rotisserie Rewards app who provide their birthday information get a free dessert on the big day.



You can choose between a triple chocolate cookie or a chocolate brownie.

Bruegger's Bagels

In honor of their birthday, members of Bruegger's Bagels Inner Circle get a free bagel with their choice of cream cheese.



Your reward email is sent out up to seven days before the birthdate listed on your profile and is valid once within 14 days of being received.

Buffalo Wild Wings

When you download BWW's Blazin' Rewards app, you'll get a certificate for a free snack-size order of wings, good any day of your birthday month.

Burger King

Register for Burger King's Royal Perks program and, all through your birthday month, you'll earn double points (or "Crowns") on eligible purchases.

California Pizza Kitchen

Join CPK Rewards and get one free dessert during your birthday month.

California Tortilla

Join the Burrito Elito reward program, and get a free California Tortilla burrito on your birthday.

Carvel

Once you sign up for Carvel's Fudgie Fanatic loyalty program, you get a free cone on your birthday.

Checkers

Checkers gives rewards members a complimentary small milkshake to celebrate their birthday.



To qualify you must include your birthday in your profile and have at least one Checkers order in your account within the 12 months before your birthday month.



If you wait until your birthday month to sign up as a member, you'll qualify for a birthday reward the following year.

Cheesecake Factory

Sign up for Cheesecake Factory's loyalty program and get a free slice of cheesecake on your birthday. Not too shabby!



You'll get an email 14 days before your day confirming your birthday slice has been loaded on the app, and the offer is good for 30 days.

You must become a member at least 24 hours prior to your birthday to get the reward. And if you're dining in, be sure to let your server know when you order.

Chick-fil-A

All Chick-fil-A One members can choose between a free Chocolate Chunk Cookie or Chocolate Fudge Brownie on their birthday.



Silver Members (1,000 points in a calendar year) can also choose from among a small milkshake, Frosted Lemonade, Frosted Coffee or a small Icedream cone or cup. If you reach Red Member status (4,000 points in a year), you can get a free grilled or regular sandwich or eight- or 12-count nuggets.



Chick-fil-A One Signature Members (10,000 or more points in a calendar year) get their choice of any entrée on their special day.

You'll receive your reward on your birthday and it's valid for 30 days. If your birthday falls on a Sunday, you'll get the reward on Saturday.

Chili's

My Chili's Reward members get a free dessert on their birthday.

Chipotle

Is it your birthday? If you're a Chipotle Rewards member, you get free chips and guac with a $5 purchase.

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese loyalty members get a coupon for a free Dippin Dots ice cream on their birthday, as well as free cotton candy on their half-birthday.

Plus, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 28, you can enter to win one of two Ultimate Fun Birthday Parties for up to 200 guests as part of the Chuck E. Cheese 200 Now with More Wow Sweepstakes. Winners will be announced March 1.

Cinnabon

Download the Cinnabon app and get a free 16-ounce cold brew on your birthday. The reward is uploaded to your account seven days before your birthday and is available for up to a week after.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Get a free drink or bakery item of your choice on your birthday when you sign up for the Coffee Bean Rewards app and make a purchase at least four months beforehand.

Cold Stone Creamery

Join My Cold Stone Club and get a coupon for BOGO ice cream uploaded onto your account for your birthday.



Your treat is valid seven days prior to your birthday and expires seven days after your birthday.

Dairy Queen

Join the DQ Blizzard Fan Club and get a BOGO Blizzard offer on your birthday.

Del Taco

Join Del Taco's Del Yeah! rewards program and get a free regular-sized strawberry, chocolate or vanilla milkshake on your birthday. Once you reach the Inferno or Epic tier, you can also select a dessert, excluding the Caramel Cheesecake Bits.



Your birthday treat is good for 14 days after it's issued.

Denny's

Want a free Grand Slam breakfast on your birthday? Register for Denny's Rewards, and two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs will be yours.



Dippin Dots

Join the Dot Crazy email club for a free small cup of Dippin' Dots on your birthday.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' Rewards members enjoy triple points from the day before their birthday until the day after.

Dutch Bros.

This coffee drive-through with 740 locations across 11 states offers Dutch Rewards members a coupon good for a free drink of any size on their birthday.

Edible Arrangements

Sign up for Edible Rewards and get a 12-piece assortment of chocolate-dipped fruit on your birthday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Start your birthday right with a free breakfast sandwich with purchase at Einstein Bros. when you sign up for the Schmear Society rewards program.



Can't make it on the actual day? No sweat, the offer is good for 14 days.

El Pollo Loco

When you sign up for the Loco Rewards program you get $5 off any meal as a birthday present.



The offer is good for 30 days after it appears in your account.

Firehouse Subs

Tired of lousy birthday presents? Download the Firehouse Rewards app and get a free medium sub.



The offer appears in your account on your actual birthday and is valid for the next six days.

Friendly's

Join Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club and get a voucher for a free medium sundae you can redeem anytime during your birthday month.

Handel's

Handel's has been serving homemade ice cream since 1945. Sign up for the email list and get a coupon for a free cone on your birthday.

Hooters

Sign up for the HootClub app and get a free order of wings on the day of your birth.

Huddle House

Founded in 1964 in Decatur, Georgia, Huddle House now serves casual fare at more than 300 locations across 22 states.

Download the restaurant's rewards app and you'll be eligible for a free MVP Breakfast platter on your birthday. The meal includes:

Two eggs

A waffle or buttermilk pancakes

Applewood smoked bacon, country sausage or turkey sausage

Hash browns or seasonal fruit

Grits and toast or biscuit and sausage gravy

IHOP

Enroll in the International Bank of Pancakes rewards program and get five PanCoins at the start of your birth month to use toward IHOP meals, merchandise and more.

Il Mulino

Il Mulino is an upscale Italian eatery with locations in New York City, Long Island, Atlantic City and southern Florida. Spend your birthday there and you'll get a free dessert. Your table will also get a free order of grappa.

Jamba

Rack up 15 points on your Jamba rewards account and get a free smoothie on your birthday. That's not asking too much, is it?

Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards program includes a special birthday treat, but you'll have to join to find out what it is.



"To best surprise and delight our customers, we don't share our birthday rewards information," the company told CNET in an email. "But we love birthdays and can assure you our members won't be disappointed."

Krispy Kreme

As a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you get a free original glazed donut on your birthday. Actually, you can pick up your treat any day during your birth month.

Legal Sea Foods

Members of the Legal Net Rewards program get a free dessert for their birthday. Choose from among key lime pie, New York cheesecake, Boston cream pie and chocolate bonbons.

Best of all, the offer is valid for the entire month.

McDonald's

MyMcDonald's Rewards members can celebrate their birthday with a free McCafe bakery item. Choose from an apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin or an apple fritter.

The offer is valid at participating US restaurants for the entire month of your birthday.

Moe's Southwestern Grill

For once, you don't have to worry about returning an unwanted present: Download the Moe's mobile app and you'll get a free burrito on your birthday.

You have to sign up for Moe's rewards program at least a month in advance to receive your birthday burrito offer in the same year.

Native Foods

Join Native Foods' loyalty program and spend at least $10 in the plant-based restaurant in the last 12 months and you get a $10 credit on your birthday.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company's rewards program has three tiers: Classic, for those with up to 1,600 points; Signature, 1,601-6,600 points; and Premier, for members with over 6,600 points.



Classic members get a free dessert on their birthday, Signature members get a free small entrée and Premier members get a free regular entrée.

Olive Garden

At Olive Garden, you really are family: You even get a free dessert on your birthday.



Just be sure to include your birthdate when you register for the restaurant's email club.

On the Border

OTB Border Rewards members get a mystery surprise for their birthday, available starting a few days beforehand.

P.F. Chang's

Become a Platinum member of P.F. Chang's Preferred loyalty program and get a free appetizer or dessert to enjoy during your birthday month.



The paid-subscription tier costs $6.99 a month and comes with other perks, like unlimited free delivery and priority reservations.

Panera Bread

Get a free bagel or pastry on your birthday after you become a MyPanera member. If pastries aren't your thing, you can also just get $2 off any order.



The offer doesn't require a purchase and is good for seven days after your birthday.

Peet's Coffee & Tea

Peetnik Rewards members get 25 bonus points on their birthday, good for an extra espresso shot, alternate milk or a free syrup or whip.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

At Perkins, you'll get a free Magnificent Seven breakfast on your birthday. That's two eggs, three pancakes and two pieces of bacon or sausage.

Pinkberry

Sign up for a Pinkcard and get a free frozen yogurt on your birthday.

Pizza Hut

Want free Pizza Hut cinnamon sticks? Just join the Hut Rewards program and you'll get a complimentary order when you spend at least $5. If you're more into savory than sweet, you can also redeem the reward for an order of breadsticks.



Either way, the birthday reward appears in your account three weeks before your birthday.

Planet Smoothie

Join the Planet VIP program and get a $6 coupon to celebrate your birthday.



The coupon will be loaded to your account seven days prior to your birthday and will expire seven days after.

Popeyes

Join Popeyes Rewards and get a free apple pie on your birthday.

Potbelly

Potbelly Perks members get a free cookie on their birthday.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

On their birthday, Qdoba rewards members get free queso and chips. Level up to Chef status with at least 12 visits a year and get a free entree.



Quiznos Subs

When Q-Club members buy an eight-inch sub on their birthday, they get another one free.

Red Lobster



My Red Lobster Reward members who reach Gold (completed profile) or Platinum (300 points a year) status receive a free Chocolate Wave to celebrate their birthday. It's warm chocolate cake served with fudge frosting and topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Red Robin

If you enter your birthdate in your Red Robin Royalty profile, you'll get one free burger of your choice during your birthday month.



This is a dine-in-only offer, and you must spend at least $4.99 to qualify.

Rosa Mexicano

If you come to Rosa Mexicana on your birthday, you'll get a free dessert of your choice. You'll also be given a pink sombrero to wear while the staff serenades you,

So, um, be warned.

Ruby Tuesday

Join Ruby Tuesday's So Connected email list to get a free burger or garden bar visit on your day.

Sbarro

Sbarro Slice Society members get a free slice of pizza on their birthday with the purchase of a regular beverage.

16 Handles

Sign up for the 16 Handles rewards program and get a $5 credit to use during your birthday month.

Smith & Wollensky

Members of the steakhouse's PPX Loyalty Program earn points each visit toward exclusive rewards. When you reach Green Member status (5,001-10,000 points a year) you earn a complimentary "in-your-prime" birthday steak.

Sonic

Sonic Rewards members can get a free small side with any purchase within 30 days of their birthday.

Sprinkles

Sign up for the Sprinkles Perks loyalty program and a coupon for a free cupcake will appear in your account the Wednesday before your birthday.

You'll have 30 days to redeem your birthday cupcake, but you need to register at least seven days before your special day.



Starbucks

Are you a Starbucks Rewards member? If so, you'll get a free drink, food item or premade bottled beverage on their birthday.

Subway

Sign up for Subway's MyWay program and get a free cookie on your birthday.



The offer is good for up to 15 days after your birthday.



Taco Bell

Join the Taco Bell rewards program and get a free regular-size Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze on your birthday.



The offer is good for 31 days and redeemable via the Taco Bell mobile app for in-store and drive-thru orders.

Tacos 4 Life

Download the Tacos 4 Life app and join the restaurant's loyalty program to receive a complimentary Ultimate Trio -- housemade salsa, queso and guacamole with tortilla chips -- on your birthday.

For each taco, salad, rice bowl, nacho and quesadilla sold, Tacos 4 Life donates to the hunger nonprofit Feed My Starving Children. To date, the chain -- which has locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas -- has raised funds for nearly 28 million meals.

TCBY

Join TCBY Insiders and achieve Silver Spoon status -- basically, spend $100 -- and you'll unlock a free frozen yogurt reward on your birthday.

TGI Fridays

Friday Rewards members get a free dessert any day during their birthday month with a minimum $5 purchase.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Join Uno's Extras loyalty program and get a coupon for a free entree on your birthday as long as you've spent $20 in the 11 months preceding your special day.

Velvet Taco

Join Velvet Taco's Velvet Room loyalty program and get a slice of red velvet cake on your birthday, for takeout or dining in.



The offer is good for seven days after your birthday

Waffle House

Waffle House Regulars Club members get a free birthday waffle.



Wendy's

Customers who put their birthdate in their Wendy's Rewards account can get a free small Frosty or Frosty-ccino on their birthday (with purchase).



You'll get the offer at the start of your birthday month, and it's good all month long.

Whataburger

Download the Whataburger app and get a free Justaburger on your special day.

Zaxby's

Sign up for Zaxby's Rewardz and get three free cookies on your birthday.