Reserve the Galaxy S24 From Samsung Now and Save Up to $1,020

If you've regularly bought Samsung Galaxy phones, then you'll be happy to see that the company's newest flagship is going to be launched in a couple of days. If the rumors prove to be true, the new Galaxy S24 lineup is set to offer plenty of upgrades over the previous versions, and we're likely to get a lot more information during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on Jan 15. With the previous Galaxy S23 being one of the best premium Android phones, we're looking forward to seeing what the new devices have to offer.

If you're ready to get a jumpstart on reserving the latest devices, you won't want to miss this offer. The company is currently letting you reserve your opportunity to preorder the newest Galaxy smartphone, and they're sweetening the deal by offering $50 in Samsung credit and up to an additional $970 in savings for those who want to lock in preorders ahead of Unpacked.

If you're a fan of Samsung, this is a great opportunity to secure your spot to preorder the new phone and get that additional credit to spend at Samsung's online store. All you have to do in order to qualify is submit your name and email address on Samsung's reservation site. We expect preorders to go live shortly after the Unpacked event later this month. And even if you reserve your space now, there's no obligation to follow through if you decide not to buy later, so it's worth it to go ahead and sign up if you're interested.

Noted in the small print on Samsung's site, the company will also be offering free storage upgrades during the preorder phase as it has done for previous launches, and additional Samsung credit may also be provided dependent on type of device purchased during preorder. Both of those factors make getting in early an even better value.

There is a caveat with this deal, though. Any reservation credit received cannot be applied to preordered Galaxy S24 devices, so you will instead need to spend it on additional Samsung products when you make your preorder purchase. That means you'll want to use it towards items like cases, chargers and other items, but not the devices themselves. If you don't use all of it, any remaining credit will be forfeited, so keep that in mind as you shop. Trade-in credit, on the other hand, will offset against the upfront cost of the device you buy.