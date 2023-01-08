Live: CES 2023 Live Blog Tech Trends of 2023 CES 2023's Wild Highlights Robots of CES Smart Homes at CES Ring Car Cam Netflix 'Kaleidoscope' Guide A Sleep Aid
Renew Your Kitchen With Deals on New and Used Appliances From GE, Cuisinart and More

You can save big on both new and refurbished kitchen appliances, cookware, cutlery and more right now at Woot.
A 12-piece cookware set against a red background.
Rachel Ray

A new kitchen gadget can reignite your love for cooking and help you get excited to try out some new recipes. But new appliances can be pricey, and if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen arsenal on a budget, you should try and grab some while they're on sale, or consider a refurbished model. And right now, you can find both at Woot, which is currently offering up to 60% off both new and used kitchen appliances and cookware from top brands like Cuisinart, GE, Wusthof and more. These deals are only available until Jan. 14, and some items may sell out before then, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

You'll find a hodge-podge of different appliances and accessories discounted at this sale. If you're looking to try your hand at sous vide cooking, you can pick up this Decen cooker with built-in Wi-Fi and a water pump to maintain circulation for just $40, which is $60 off the usual price. Or you can snag this Omega H3000D cold press juicer on sale for just $58, $29 off the usual price, to help you get started on your wellness-related New Year's resolutions. Or, if your pots, pans and kitchen utensils are looking a little worse for wear, you can replace them with this 12-piece Rachel Ray Cucina cookware set. It comes with with multiple saucepans, a stock pot, frying pans and more and is $80 off right now, dropping the price down to $70. You can also find deals on pantry organizers, deep fryers, an ice maker and more. 

