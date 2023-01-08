Renew Your Kitchen With Deals on New and Used Appliances From GE, Cuisinart and More

A new kitchen gadget can reignite your love for cooking and help you get excited to try out some new recipes. But new appliances can be pricey, and if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen arsenal on a budget, you should try and grab some while they're on sale, or consider a refurbished model. And right now, you can find both at Woot, which is currently offering up to 60% off both new and used kitchen appliances and cookware from top brands like Cuisinart, GE, Wusthof and more. These deals are only available until Jan. 14, and some items may sell out before then, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

You'll find a hodge-podge of different appliances and accessories discounted at this sale. If you're looking to try your hand at sous vide cooking, you can pick up this with built-in Wi-Fi and a water pump to maintain circulation for just $40, which is $60 off the usual price. Or you can snag this on sale for just $58, $29 off the usual price, to help you get started on your wellness-related New Year's resolutions. Or, if your pots, pans and kitchen utensils are looking a little worse for wear, you can replace them with this . It comes with with multiple saucepans, a stock pot, frying pans and more and is $80 off right now, dropping the price down to $70. You can also find deals on , , an and more.