Remote Control Toy Boat for $9 + $1 s&h from China

LightInTheBox offers the Remote Control Toy Boat for $8.99 plus $1.37 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features a 2.4-volt 80mAh battery, a remote control distance of 5-8 meters, and is waterproof. Deal ends November 26.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
