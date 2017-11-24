HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Remote Control Toy Boat for $9 + $1 s&h from China

Remote Control Toy Boat for $9 + $1 s&h from China

Published: 5 hours ago / Deal expires in 2 days from now / Buy Now
$9 Buy Now

LightInTheBox offers the Remote Control Toy Boat for $8.99 plus $1.37 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features a 2.4-volt 80mAh battery, a remote control distance of 5-8 meters, and is waterproof. Deal ends November 26.

Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!