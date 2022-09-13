Relieve Sore Muscles With Up to 76% Off Vybe Massage Guns

Massage guns are all the rage these days. And if you suffer from tight muscles or chronic pain, or you like to work out until you feel the burn, it might be time to try one for yourself. Dealing with tension or muscle soreness can disrupt your routine, and not everyone can get away for a massage when we need a little relief. That's why adding a massage gun to your self-care arsenal can be a good idea. These handheld devices use percussion to massage your muscles, helping you loosen tight spots, relieve muscle soreness and improve circulation.

If your muscles and joints need a little extra TLC, trying out a percussive massager doesn't have to break the bank. Today only, Amazon has discounted select by up to 76%, which means you can snag a massage gun for yourself for as low as $44. Just keep in mind that these offers expire tonight.

The massager includes four interchangeable attachments that are designed to target various body parts. The gun also has five intensity levels reaching up to 3,200 rpm. Plus, it gets up to four hours of battery life per charge, which means you can use it for extended periods of time targeting different muscle groups or you can share the device with another person or over simply use it multiple times during the week after your workout routine. It's discounted by $151 right now, meaning you'll pay just $81 during this sale.

If you're looking for long-lasting battery life for a smaller price tag, the might be the perfect fit for you. This one is a whopping 76% off today, saving you $168. There are nine speeds on this $52 gadget reaching up to 3,200 rpm. And the device also comes with eight attachments, including three metal heads. It is relatively quiet, too, running at about 60dB. And the battery lasts roughly three hours per charge.

Now, if you want something a little more basic, that still comes equipped with the essential functions and a few bells and whistles, the is a solid option. The V2 is discounted by 37%, bringing the price to $44, the lowest price in the sale. It has a 90-degree rotating arm that is adjustable to your preference, as well as a one-touch trigger. There are six speeds on this device, ranging from 500 to 2,400 rpm. It comes with three interchangeable massage heads and a pair of rechargeable 2-hour batteries.

When it comes to relief for your body and your budget, this sale might just be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Read more: Theragun Alternatives: Best Budget Massage Guns for 2022