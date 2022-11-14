Musk's Twitter Meltdown Student Loan Debt Relief on Hold 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Review HomePod Mini Deal Early Black Friday Deals Polar's Ignite 3 Watch RSV Surge Thermostat Settings
Deals

Release Your Inner Gourmand With Up to 50% Off Fly by Jing Spices and More

Grab a jar of sweet, spicy and tangy chili crisp or save big on a holiday gift box for the home chef in your life.
2 min read
Various bags and jars of Fly by Jing condiments against a yellow background.
Fly by Jing

The early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and while it's a great time to pick up TVs and major appliances on sale, those aren't the only deals you can take advantage of right now. If you're a home cook, or just appreciate good flavor, you may want to take advantage of Fly by Jing's ongoing sitewide sale. This company is most famous for its delicious Sichuan chili crisp, and makes tons of other unique spices and condiments, and right now you can pick some up for as much as 50% off. This sale runs until Nov. 28, so you've got plenty of time to shop around. 

See at Fly by Jing

I cook a lot of Asian cuisine in my house, so I always have a jar of the Fly by Jing's Sichuan chili crisp on hand. But even if you're not much of a home cook, this tangy, spicy condiment works great on everything from fried eggs to pizza and even ice cream if you're feeling adventurous. And right now you can pick up a jar for just $12, which is 20% off the usual price. Or, if you prefer something that's a little sweeter to go with that spice, you can grab a jar of the Zhong sauce, a slow-brewed fuzhi soy sauce packed with spices that's great on dumplings and much more. It's also 20% off right now, so you can pick it up for just $12. 

Fly by Jing also has plenty of bigger kits and bundles on sale, in case you're doing some gift shopping for the gourmand in your life. The Holiday Triple Threat box includes a jar of the chili crisp and Zhong sauce, as well as Fly by Jing's potent Mala spice mix and a free wooden serving spoon, for just $36, which is $9 off the usual price. And if you want to go big, you can grab the Tis the Season(ing) box for $79, which is half off the usual price. It includes all the spices of the Triple Threat box above, as well as a bottle of chili crisp vinaigrette, a unique selection of dried peppers, a Salsero spoon for serving and a copy of Tastes Different magazine, which includes interviews and exclusive recipe ideas. 

