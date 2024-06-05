Relax While the Refurb Roomba J7 Plus Cleans Your Floors for Just $290

When it comes to robot vacuums, the Roomba line from iRobot is one of the most popular around. Roombas tend to be great devices, and they make frequent appearances on our list of the best robot vacuums you can buy. However, they're certainly not the cheapest option available today, so it's nice when you can pick one up at a discount. The Roomba J7 Plus is now available refurbished for just $290 at Woot.

The Roomba J7 Plus has all of the features you're likely to want in a robovac, as well as some that you might not even know existed. And like all good smart home gadgets, you'll soon wonder how you ever lived without your new robot vacuum friend.

Kicking things off, the big feature that iRobot points to is the fact that this model comes with POOP. You read that right, and it apparently stands for "Pet Owner Official Promise." In short, it means that you can be assured that your new robot will avoid pet waste when doing its thing. If it doesn't, iRobot says that "we'll replace it for free." The vacuum, that is. Not the pet.

There's a lot more going for it than just the ability to avoid a poopocalypse. A three-stage cleaning system offers 10 times the suction, while an edge-sweeping brush ensures that corners and walls are no problem for this little guy. You won't need to empty it so often either, with the included waste bin coming into play whenever the vacuum finishes sweeping up. Once done, it'll return to its charging base and empty itself, as if by magic.

If all of that sounds like your idea of a good time -- or at least, a good vacuum -- you can pick up this deal today without entering codes or clipping coupons.