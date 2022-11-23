Reinvent Your Wardrobe for Way Less at Madewell this Black Friday

If redoing your wardrobe is apart of your Christmas list then there's no better time to shop for new clothing at Madewell. This Black Friday, Madwell is offering 40% off all purchases online and in-stores. For online purchases make sure to use code OHJOY at checkout to get the discount.
Madewell offers both mens and women's clothing, ranging from high-quality jeans to trench jackets; there's something for everyone. As a five-foot woman, I love Madewell's wide variety of petite clothing. For those in need of a petite dress for Christmas, I highly recommend the Petite Corduroy Tiered Mini Dress. Shop at Madewell this Black Friday for great clothes and even better savings.
