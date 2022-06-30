Early Prime Day Deals Laptop Recommendations AT&T vs. Xfinity Prime Day Deals on TVs 4th of July Sales Best iPhone VPN 2023 Acura Integra Review Best Fitbits
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Refurbished Samsung Laptops and Monitors Are on Sale Starting at $130

Gamers and professionals, welcome to the sale of your dreams.

Woot is pushing deals on factory refurbished Samsung laptops and monitors during this "Samsung for everyone" sale, and it's impressive. You can grab a 24-inch curved monitor for just $130, or a 34-inch Odyssey G5 ultra-wide gaming monitor for just $430 (retail price is around $550). Check out some of the most notable items during this sale.

34-inch Odyssey ultra-wide gaming monitor
$430 at Woot
13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook core i5 8GB 256GB
$530 at Woot
15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro Intel Core i7, 6GB, 1TB
$700 at Woot
32-inch smart monitor
$230 at Woot
24-inch curved monitor
$130 at Woot

While these models and versions are older than what's currently out on market, these refurbished items are as close to "new" as it comes. Each item has a 90-day warranty and standard shipping rates will ensure they arrive at your doorstep by Prime Day. Jump on these deals while you can because they only last today.

Other deals