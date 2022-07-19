Refurbished Robot Vacuums Are on Sale Today, Starting at $130

Robot vacuums are the perfect solution for busy people who want clean floors without lifting a finger. These nifty devices scoot around your home, picking up everyday dirt and debris while you're at work, taking care of other chores or enjoying a bit of leisure. Whether you have carpet, hardwood or tile, a robot vacuum can help you keep your floors clean and free of dirt, dust and pet hair.

Right now you can snag a great deal on at Woot, with prices starting as low as $130. These offers are only available today while supplies last.

Factory reconditioned is like new -- it means an item has been inspected and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner, and that your purchase will be covered by an iRobot limited 90-day warranty. And it's an excellent way to save some cash on such a big purchase.

If you want a vacuum that does the most work for you, consider snagging a model with a self-emptying base. Both the Roomba i3 Plus Evo and the Roomba i7 Plus give you up to 60 days of cleaning, storing the debris in the base, before you need to empty the dustbin deposit.

With much stronger suction than the basic 600 series, these vacuums are ideal options for people with pets. These vacuums also learn your routine and will begin to suggest personalized schedules for you, which is one more way to help you put your time and energy into focusing on other things. And you can control your robot vacuum with your voice as both vacuums work with Google Home and Alexa enabled devices.

The and has a ton of great features, including smart mapping and focused cleaning that automatically detects dirtier areas of your home and will clean more thoroughly, so it is worth considering. However, is you want the option with the most bells and whistles, you may want to opt for the i7 Plus.

In addition to the self-emptying base, strong suction and smart mapping that the Evo sports, the i7 Plus also comes with options to program "keep out" zones where you want your robot to avoid, like play areas or anywhere with a lot of cords and obstacles. And while both target pet hair, the i7 Plus also features a high-efficiency filter that traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens. The at Woot, compared to $775 for the new model at .

And if you want the best of both worlds, you can grab the . It does not come with a self-emptying base, however it is compatible if you want to upgrade your system later. And it includes all the great features mentioned above. So you can score your home a really powerful vacuum for a lot less. You'll just have to empty the dustbin more often.

If you're looking for just a basic clean, the older for $130 or the for $200 are decent options to consider, but you will be dealing with the pitfalls of older technology.

The 630 requires you to press the clean button on the robot and get two C batteries, which are not included. The 630 is also not app-enabled, so if you want to take advantage of all the smart features a robot vacuum can offer, we recommend splurging for the more expensive 960. It offers a stronger suction, has more advanced navigation and is app-enabled to allow you to schedule cleanings while you're away.