Refurbished iPads Are Available at Steep Discounts Today, Starting at $120

Apple iPads are powerful and sleek devices that come packed with features, but these popular tablets come with one major drawback: They're pricey. But if you don't mind a few imperfections, a refurbished model can be a great way to save some dough.

Right now Woot has various on sale with prices starting as low as $120. You can take advantage of these deals now through Aug 12 while supplies last.

The 8th-gen is just $245 and features a 10.2-inch display as well as 32GB of storage and the A12 Bionic chip, which allows you to run some really powerful apps with ease, like Adobe Photoshop CC. It also supports Apple's Smart Keyboard and the 1st-gen Apple Pencil, which allows you to turn your tablet into a versatile workstation -- but those accessories are sold separately.

Or you can get the 2019 model, which has similar specs in terms of screen size and storage, but lacks the A12 chip, sporting the older A10 Fusion instead. However, it's still a solid option and it's down to just $185 right now.

While the large display of the aforementioned models is a plus, if you can live with the traditional 9.7-inch display size, you can score a from 2018 for just $145.

If you're looking for a smaller screen that can go anywhere with LTE, this unlocked 5th-gen might be the ticket. Released in 2019, it features a 7.9-inch screen, 64GB of storage and an A12 Bionic chip. It's $300 right now and you can pick the carrier of your choice.

There are some even older models available as well, stretching all the way back to the 2014 . Just note, however, that these older devices won't support a number of features such as Spacial Audio, Portrait Mode, Live Text Translation and more, and won't support future iPadOS versions past iPadOS 15. If you just need to browse the web and enjoy basic apps, this shouldn't be a problem, but if you need to access more features, we recommend you go for one of the newer options.

Keep in mind that the iPads included in this sale have been rated as "scratch and dent"-grade refurbs, which means the devices may show signs of regular wear and tear, but have been tested and ensured to be in full working condition. Plus, your purchase also comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. You can shop the of refurbished iPads right now at Woot.