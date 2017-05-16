Refurb Yuneec Typhoon G Quadcopter RTF Drone for $250 + free shipping

Stem_Tech via eBay offers the refurbished Yuneec Typhoon G Quadcopter RTF Drone for $299.99. Apply coupon code "P20FINDYOURTECH" and check out with PayPal to cut that to $249.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our December mention, $250 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It features up to 25 minutes of flight time per charge, video downlink, a GoPro-compatible gimbal mount, and ST10+ Ground Station remote with SteadyGrip handle and 5.5" 854x480 viewing screen. Deal ends May 18.
Note: A 6-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who covers it. Also, the above coupon can be used once per PayPal account within a single transaction.
