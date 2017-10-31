Refurb Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $199 + free shipping

Stem Tech via eBay offers the refurbished Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $199 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago, $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit (most stores charge $400), and the best deal we've seen for it in any condition. It features a 13-megapixel camera, 4K video recording, and a rechargeable LiPo battery with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge.



Note: A 6-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.