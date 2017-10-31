  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Refurb Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $199 + free shipping

Refurb Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $199 + free shipping

Published: 13 minutes ago / Buy Now
$199 Buy Now

Stem Tech via eBay offers the refurbished Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $199 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago, $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit (most stores charge $400), and the best deal we've seen for it in any condition. It features a 13-megapixel camera, 4K video recording, and a rechargeable LiPo battery with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge.

Note: A 6-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!