Refurb Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $174 + free shipping

Stem Tech via eBay offers the refurbished Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $174 with free shipping. That's $25 under our mention from a month ago and the best deal we've seen for it in any condition. (Most stores charge over $300 for it new.) It features a 13-megapixel camera, 4K video recording, and a rechargeable LiPo battery with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge.



Note: A 6-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.