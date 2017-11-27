HolidayBuyer's Guide
  Refurb Swagtron Turbo One Hoverboard, Extras for $180 + free shipping

Swagtron offers its refurbished Swagtron Turbo One Hoverboard in several colors (Black pictured) together with a Swagbag Hoverboard Bag in Blue or Red plus a 1-Year Swagtron Protection Plan Warranty for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $79 below the best deal we could find for a new hoverboard elsewhere. It features a maximum speed of eight miles per hour, SentryShield safeguarding technology, learning mode, and LED battery and system status indicators. The Protection Plan includes one year of parts and labor; it doesn't cover water damage.

