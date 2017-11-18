Refurb Swagtron Turbo One Hoverboard, Extras for $180 + free shipping

Swagtron offers its refurbished Swagtron Turbo One Hoverboard in several colors (Black pictured) together with a Swagbag Hoverboard Bag in Blue or Red plus a 1-Year Swagtron Protection Plan Warranty for $179.99 with free shipping. That's $119 below the best deal we could find for a new hoverboard elsewhere. It features a maximum speed of eight miles per hour, SentryShield safeguarding technology, learning mode, and LED battery and system status indicators. The Protection Plan includes one year of parts and labor; it doesn't cover water damage.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!