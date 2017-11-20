Refurb Swagtron Turbo Five Hoverboard for $140 + free shipping

Ending today, Swagtron offers its refurbished Swagtron Turbo Five Hoverboard in Black for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $89 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It features a maximum range of seven miles, a top speed of 7 MPH, and a 187-lb. capacity. It includes a carrying bag.
Note: A 1-year Swagtron warranty applies. These hoverboards are fully functional but may have some cosmetic flaws.
