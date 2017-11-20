HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Refurb Swagtron Turbo Five Hoverboard for $140 + free shipping

Refurb Swagtron Turbo Five Hoverboard for $140 + free shipping

Published: 3 hours ago / Deal expires in 14 hours from now / Buy Now
$140 Buy Now

Ending today, Swagtron offers its refurbished Swagtron Turbo Five Hoverboard in Black for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $89 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It features a maximum range of seven miles, a top speed of 7 MPH, and a 187-lb. capacity. It includes a carrying bag.

Note: A 1-year Swagtron warranty applies. These hoverboards are fully functional but may have some cosmetic flaws.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!