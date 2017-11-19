Refurb Swagtron T3 Hoverboard w/ 1Yr Warranty for $200 + free shipping

Swagtron offers its refurbished Swagtron T3 Self-Balancing Scooter in several colors (Blue pictured) bundled with a 1-Year Swagtron Protection Plan Warranty for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $150 below the best deal we could find for a new hoverboard elsewhere. This UL 2272 certified hoverboard features a maximum speed of eight miles per hour, learning mode, Bluetooth speakers, and pairs with an iOS and Android app. The Protection Plan includes one year of parts and labor for accidental damage.