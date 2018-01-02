Refurb Swagtron T3 Hoverboard for $300 + free shipping

Swagtron offers its refurbished Swagtron T3 Hoverboard in several colors (Black pictured) for $349.99. Coupon code "SWAG50" cuts the price to $299.99. (Uncheck the protection plan and bag in-cart to see this price.) With free shipping, that's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Features include a max speed of 8 mph, 11-mile range, and support for up to 220 lbs.



