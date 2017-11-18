Refurb Swagboard Electric Skateboard for $160 + free shipping

Swagtron offers the refurbished Swagboard Nextgen Electric Skateboard for $159.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19 for a new model. It features a wireless remote, a 24-volt li-on battery, a maple wood deck, and maximum speed of 11MPH.
No warranty information is provided.
