Refurb Rova 1080p Flying Selfie Drone for $30 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, A4C offers the refurbished Rova 1080p Flying Selfie Drone for $29.95 with free shipping. That's $45 less than we could find for a new model. It features 1080p video capture at 60fps, 360° panoramic video mode, and a portable carry case. Deal ends today.
Note: A 90-day A4C warranty is provided.
