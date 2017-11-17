Refurb Parrott Rolling Spider Copter, Camera for $15 + free shipping

TechRabbit offers the refurbished Parrott Rolling Spider Mini Quad Copter with Camera in several colors (Blue pictured) for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our August refurb mention and the lowest we've seen. (It's a low for a refurb today by $13.) Controlled via smartphone, it features an 8-minute flight time, a top speed of 11 mph, and Bluetooth 4.0. Deal ends November 23.
Note: A 1-year TechRabbit warranty applies.
