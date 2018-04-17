Refurb Parrot Swing Mini-Drone, Controller for $30 + free shipping

TechRabbit offers the refurbished Parrot Swing Mini-Drone with Flypad Controller for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. It features a quad mode and plane mode, and can achieve speeds up to 19mph. Deal ends April 24.
Note: A 1-year TechRabbit warranty applies.
