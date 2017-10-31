Refurb Parrot Rolling Spider RC Quadcopter for $20 + free shipping

Yugster offers the refurbished Parrot MiniDrone Rolling Spider Remote Control Quadcopter in several colors (Red pictured) for $19.97 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $8. (It's also $28 less than the lowest price we've listed it new.) Controlled by your iPhone or Android smartphone, it can fly at up to 11 mph and features Bluetooth 4.0, an 0.3-megapixel camera, and removable wheels that allow it to roll across the floor, up walls, or across ceilings.



A 30-day Yugster warranty applies.