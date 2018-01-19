Refurb Parrot Hydrofoil Water & Air Drone for $20 + free shipping

Yugster offers the refurbished Parrot Hydrofoil Mini Water & Air Ready Dual Mode Drone for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $20 less than our October mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $20 for a refurbished model. It reaches speeds of 6 mph in water and 11 mph in the air.
Note: A 30-day Yugster warranty is provided.
