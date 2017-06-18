  • CNET
  • Refurb Parrot Bebop Drone for $130 + free shipping

TechRabbit offers the refurbished Parrot Bebop Drone Quadcopter in Red or Blue for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $370 below the original list price for a new one.)

Controllable via a smartphone or tablet, it features a 14-megapixel 1080p fisheye camera with 3-axis image stabilization and built-in GPS with automatic return. Deal ends June 18.

Note: A 1-year TechRabbit warranty applies.

