Refurb Parrot Bebop Drone for $130 + free shipping

TechRabbit offers the refurbished Parrot Bebop Drone Quadcopter in Red
or Blue for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $370 below the original list price for a new one.)
Controllable via a smartphone or tablet, it features a 14-megapixel 1080p fisheye camera with 3-axis image stabilization and built-in GPS with automatic return. Deal ends June 18.
Note: A 1-year TechRabbit warranty applies.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!