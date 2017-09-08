Refurb Parrot Bebop 1080p Camera Drone for $128 + free shipping

TechRabbit offers the refurbished Parrot Bebop 1080p Drone Quadcopter in several colors (Red pictured) for $159.99. Coupon code "TRDRONE20" drops it to $127.99. With free shipping, that's $2 below our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $12.) Controllable via a smartphone or tablet, it features a 14-megapixel 1080p fisheye camera with 3-axis image stabilization and built-in GPS with automatic return.
Note: A 1-year TechRabbit warranty applies.
