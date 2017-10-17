  • CNET
Refurb Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Power Quadcopter for $75 + free shipping

TechRabbit offers the refurbished Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Power Edition Quadcopter in Black for $89.99. Coupon code "DNPAR15" drops it to $74.99. With free shipping, that's $50 under the price of a new one. It features a 720p HD camera with 92° wide-angle lens, and a flight time of up to 36 minutes per charge. Deal ends October 24.

Note: A 1-year TechRabbit warranty applies.

