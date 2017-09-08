Refurb Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Quadcopter for $72 + free shipping

TechRabbit offers the refurbished Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Edition Quadcopter in Sand or Snow for $89.99. Coupon code "TRDRONE20" drops it to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $13 under our mention from last month and the best price we've seen. (It's a low for a refurb today by $48.) It features a 720p 30fps HD camera with 92° wide-angle lens, 802.11n wireless with a range of up to 165 feet, automatic stabilization, USB, and lithium-polymer rechargeable battery with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge.



Note: A 1-year TechRabbit warranty applies.