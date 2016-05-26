Refurb LiftBoard Electric Skateboard for $180 + free shipping

Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished Liftboard Single Motor Electric Skateboard for $219.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. It features a top speed of 16 mph, 2-hour recharge time, and travel distance of up to 16 miles.
Need a little more power? the refurbished dual version is also available for $359.99 via the same coupon code, also with free shipping. (Select "Dual" for motor size to get this deal.) That's $60 less than the lowest price we could find for a new one. It has a top speed of 18 mph and can climb angles of up to 25°.
Note: No warranty information is provided for either board.
