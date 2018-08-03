  • CNET
Refurb DJI Spark Mini Drone, $10 Newegg GC for $334 + free shipping

DJI Official Store via Newegg offers the refurbished DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone bundled with a $10 Newegg Gift Card for $359. Check out via MasterPass and apply coupon code "MPBTC18" to cut that to $334. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $190 under the best price we could find for it new. Deal ends August 9. The drone features:
  • 1080p video capture at 30fps
  • 12MP photo capture
  • 2-axis mechanical gimbal
  • 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz operating frequencies
  • 16-minute flight time
  • 31mph maximum speed in sport mode.
Note: No warranty information is provided.
