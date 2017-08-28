Refurb DJI Quadcopter Drone w/ 4K Camera for $799 + free shipping

DJI Official Store via Newegg offers the refurbished DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter Drone with 4K Camera for $799 with free shipping. That's $196 under the lowest price we could find for it new. It features a 12.7-megapixel camera with 4K video recording, top speed of 40mph, run time of up to 27 minutes, and control range of up to 4.3 miles.



Note: No warranty information is provided.