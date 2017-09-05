Refurb DJI Phantom 3 Quadcopter w/ 4K Camera for $539 + free shipping

DJI Official Store via Newegg offers the refurbished DJI Phantom 3 Professional 4K Quadcopter with 4K Camera for $539 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from June as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $402 under the best deal we could find for a new unit.) This quadcopter features a flight time of 23 minutes per charge, 4K video recording, 12-megapixel camera, and 3-axis gimbal. Deal ends September 9.
Note: No warranty info is provided.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!