Deals

Refurb Blowout at Woot Offers iPad Deals From Just $125 for a Limited Time

Grab a tablet you can use around the house or take on the go without breaking the bank.

If you're looking for the best tablet experience, you're likely going to end up buying an Apple iPad. The devices are sleek, powerful and come packed with features, though one major drawback is that they're quite pricey. If you don't mind a few imperfections, a refurbished model can be a great way to save some dough. Right now Woot has various refurbished iPad models on sale with prices starting as low as $120. You can take advantage of these deals now through Feb. 20 while supplies last. 

See at Woot

The most affordable tablet in the sale is Apple's fifth-gen iPad at $125. By today's standards, its A8 chip isn't particularly powerful, but it is still capable of running the latest iPadOS 16 software and could serve you as a tablet for web browsing or streaming content, or as a cheap tablet for a kid. Sticking under $200, you could go for the subsequent sixth-gen iPad from $145, or nab the 9.7-inch iPad Pro which offers a slightly more powerful A9X chip and improved camera hardware for $165 in this sale. 

If you've got a little more room in your budget, several more recent iPad Air and iPad Pro models are available in the sale with prices from $400. Not only will these offer a little more longevity by virtue of being newer hardware, but they also have larger screens at 11 or 12.9 inches. Devices from 2018 and 2020 are included in the sale. 

Keep in mind that the iPads included in this sale have been rated as "scratch and dent"-grade refurbs, which means the devices may show signs of regular wear and tear, but have been tested and ensured to be in full working condition. Plus, your purchase also comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. You can shop the entire sale selection of refurbished iPads right now at Woot.

