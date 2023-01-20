Refurb Blowout at Woot Offers iPad Deals From Just $120 for a Limited Time

Apple iPads are powerful, sleek devices that come packed with features, and several models have earned spots on our list of the best tablets over the years. However, Apple's popular tablets have one major drawback: They're pricey. But if you don't mind a few imperfections, a refurbished model can be a great way to save some dough.

Right now Woot has various on sale with prices starting as low as $120. You can take advantage of these deals now through Jan. 26 while supplies last.

The most affordable tablet in the sale is Apple's sixth-gen iPad . By today's standards, it isn't particularly powerful with its A9 chip but it is still capable of running the latest iPadOS 16 software and will serve you well as a tablet for browsing or streaming content, or as a cheap tablet for a kid. Sticking , you could go for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro which offers a slightly more powerful A9X chip and improved camera hardware.

If you've got a little more room in your budget, several more recent iPad Pro models are available in the sale with prices . Not only will these offer a little more longevity by virtue of being newer hardware, but they also have larger screens at 11 or 12.9 inches. Devices from 2018, 2020 and 2021 are all on sale.

Keep in mind that the iPads included in this sale have been rated as "scratch and dent"-grade refurbs, which means the devices may show signs of regular wear and tear, but have been tested and ensured to be in full working condition. Plus, your purchase also comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. You can shop the of refurbished iPads right now at Woot.