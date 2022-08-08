Refurb Apple Watch Sale Offers Prices From $85 Today Only at Woot

Apple products, even older models, tend to hold their prices over the years so it can be hard to find a discount on the device you want. For that reason, going for a refurbished model is often the way to go if you want to save some cash. Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, is one of our favorite places to find refurbished electronics, and as long as you don't mind some minor scuffs, scrapes and dings, you can find Apple devices at impressive bargains. Today only, Woot has several generations of on sale, so you can save hundreds compared to buying one new.

Woot's sale includes a variety of Apple Watch models released from the Apple Watch Series 3 up to 2019's Apple Watch Series 5. And while these may be older models, they still pack in plenty of powerful specs and performance for the price. The Series 5, which you can , boasts 18 hours of battery life, an always-on display, water-resistance up to 50 meters, and advanced health tracking capabilities.

If you're just after the basic smart watch functions like music streaming, health metrics, wrist calling and phone notifications, the Apple Watch Series 4 is a solid choice, and you can . Those wanting to spend as little as possible on an Apple Watch can consider the Series 3 but it should be noted that this model is now several years old and won't get the WatchOS 9 update due this fall. As a starter smartwatch, it will allow you to get a feel for Apple's wearable ecosystem without spending any more than you need to, though it's probably worth shelling out the extra $25 to get the newer Series 4 if you can.

All of the Apple Watch models available at this sale have been rated as "Scratch and Dent" grade refurbs. That means that while they have been tested and confirmed to be in full working condition, they will have noticeable cosmetic blemishes. Read more about Woot's refurb grading and criteria.

And if you decide you don't want a refurbished smartwatch, you can still find great Apple Watch deals at various retailers. Just keep in mind that buying new means you'll be paying more.

Read more: Best Smartwatch for 2022