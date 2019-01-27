Refurb Anki Cozmo Toy Coding Robot for $88 + free shipping

Blinq via eBay offers the refurbished Anki Cozmo Toy Coding Robot for $88.29 with free shipping. That's $38 under our November mention of a new unit and the lowest price we could find for a refurb today by $11. (Most stores charge around $169 for a new one.) It includes one Cozmo robot, a charger, and three power cubes. It requires a compatible iOS or Android device running the free Cozmo app. No warranty information is provided.
Looking for a different color? Lifestyle by Focus offers a refurb in Collector's Edition Liquid Metal for $99 with free shipping.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!