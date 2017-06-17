Refurb 3DR Solo Drone Quadcopter for $180 + free shipping

Best Buy offers the refurbished 3DR Solo Drone Quadcopter for $179.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our May mention and the $69 less than the lowest price we could find for a new one today. It features 20 minutes of flight time per charge and integrated GPS. It also comes with your choice of $20 to spend at Shutterfly or a Shutterfly 8x8" Photo Book. Deal ends today.



Note: A 1-year Geek Squad warranty applies. Also, the camera and gimbal pictured are sold separately.