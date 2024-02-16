Refresh Your Closet for Less With Deals on Jeans From Levi's, Old Navy and More

Jeans are a staple piece for most people. A stylish and well-fitting pair of jeans can elevate your outfit and give you an extra boost of confidence. But sometimes, good jeans can be expensive. Fortunately, several popular retailers, including Levi's and Old Navy, are offering huge discounts and deals on all the denim you'll ever need ahead of Presidents Day. Whether you like a classic pair of dark blue skinny jeans or you prefer something ripped and faded, you're sure to find something that fits your style and budget.

Levi's/CNET Levi's Up to 40% off sitewide Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1850s and the company has been providing high-quality jeans at affordable prices since. And for a limited time, those prices are even better. Levi is offer up to 40% off its entire site. Get everything from jeans and jackets to hats, bags and other accessories. See at Levi's

Wrangler Wrangler Members save 30% sitewide and 20% off for non-members Wrangler is also getting in on the action with its own sale. Members can get 30% off the entire site, while non-members will get 20% off. It's free to sign up for Wrangler Rewards, so you should definitely consider snagging that extra 10%. Like Levi's, you can also get jackets and other goodies. There's even a Wrangler x Barbie collection, if that's your vibe. See at Wrangler

Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Up to 60% off sale styles Calvin Klein is known for its iconic underwear ads but the brand also has some pretty great jeans. Right now, you can get up to 60% off all sale styles, which includes jeans and other clothing items. See at Calvin Klein

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Levi's, Old Navy and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.