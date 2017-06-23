Reeves Toys Big Dig Working Crane for $28 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Reeves Toys Big Dig Working Crane for $48.90. Choose in-store pickup to drop it to $28.18. That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a similar digger elsewhere, excluding the mention below. It has molded hand grips, a contoured seat that pivots 360 degrees, and fold-up design.
A close price: Amazon has it for $28.75 with free shipping
