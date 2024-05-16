Record Low: Just $120 Gets You These Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds

We've found the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to be some of the best Samsung earbuds money can buy, but at their normal asking price of $230, they won't find their way onto too many budget lists. Thankfully, they have high-end features that help justify the price -- not only do they have great audio quality, but they also have a notably comfortable fit and are packed with exclusive Galaxy features that make this model particularly appealing for those with Galaxy devices.

But these earbuds are even more impressive when you're given the chance to get them for just $120 at Woot. That's the case at Woot right now, but it'll only stay that way for another few days. And be warned, the deal could end even sooner if stocks run dry. Thankfully, you do get to choose from three different colors so pick your preferred one before ordering.

Compared with their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a superior fit and better active noise cancellation, which is improved by about 40%. While they don't compete with high-end models such as the Sony WF-1000XM5, they come close. They also have an excellent transparency mode, although the Buds 2 Pro do lack more fine-tuned noise-canceling levels, which is a shame.

It also comes with many other great features for Galaxy device owners. For example, you can get 24-bit audio, unless you're on an Android device that doesn't support One UI, in which case you get AAC audio codec, so you'll miss out on high-res audio tracks. Even so, audio performance is excellent, as you'd expect with earbuds at this price.

In terms of battery life, you get about 5 hours with ANC on and 8 hours with it off, plus another three full charges from the case. The Buds 2 Pro also comes with an IPX7 rating, meaning they're water-resistant. In other words, they can handle sweat or a bit of wind and rain if you like to go jogging.

The Buds 2 Pro are treated by Samsung as a Galaxy accessory, given all the Galaxy-locked features, which isn't necessarily a bad thing considering how popular Galaxy devices are. Even so, that might put you off buying the Buds 2 Pro, in which case it might be worth checking out some of these other earbuds and headphone deals for alternatives.