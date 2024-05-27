X
Readers' Choice: 11 Unbeatable Memorial Day Deals From CNET

Love to peek into other people's shopping carts? Here are 11 holiday weekend deals our readers couldn't pass up.

Gael Cooper
$13 at Amazon
IPhone 15 charger blocks shown on colorful background
iPhone 15 Charger Two-pack: $13
Save $5
$70 at Amazon
A pair of gray EarFun earbuds against a green background.
Noise-canceling earbuds: $70
Clip $12 coupon
$63 at Amazon
tp-link-archer-ax21
Wireless router: $63
Save $37
$21 at Amazon
black rectangular Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker against pink and purple gradient
Waterproof bluetooth speaker: $21
Clip $6 coupon
$50 at Amazon
Oral-B toothbrush and box on colorful background.
Oral-B Pro electric toothbrush: $50
$140 at Amazon
shokz-open-sale.png
Open-ear headphones: $140
Save $40
$150 at Amazon
Purple Govee Floor Lamp box, lamp, and app screen against a yellow background
Govee smart floor lamp: $150
$35 at Amazon
An Anker wireless charger on a pink and orange background
Wireless phone charger: $35
Save $35
$190 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro: $190
Save $60
$30 at Amazon
Amazon Fire Stick against magenta and purple gradient with white stripes, stars. lime green arrow with black price drop text
Amazon Fire TV stick: $30
Save $10
$29 at Amazon
Roku stick on purple, orange and green background with pink sale sticker
Roku streaming device: $29
Person is seen holding a credit card while shopping online.

Shoppers have to hunt to find the best Memorial Day deals, so here's your cheat sheet to the top offers.

Some Memorial Day deals are, well, less than memorable. (Although have you seen this record low price on Apple's latest iPad?) For all the ads and store-window signs, this isn't Black Friday, and it can be tough to sort through the piles of hype and suss out the real deals. But if you're like me, and you love to peer in other shoppers' carts at Costco (Why is she buying THAT MUCH popcorn? Ooh, where did he find those ice cream sandwiches?), this is the story for you. 

CNET user data (which contains no personal information, don't worry) provides an intriguing window into our readers' Memorial Day weekend shopping carts. Scanning these deals tells you what our readers have already determined to be among the holiday's best offerings, like a popularity contest for discounts.

Here are the 11 best deals according to CNET's own readers since we started keeping track last week. We'll keep this updated as the rankings (and deals) change.
Amazon

iPhone 15 Charger Two-pack: $13

Save $5

Few people have to be sold on the importance of a smartphone these days. But keeping these all-important devices charged is another story. This two-pack of portable wall chargers lets you use USB-C and USB-A ports simultaneously, so you can power up two devices at once.

$13 at Amazon
EarFun/CNET

Noise-canceling earbuds: $70

Clip $12 coupon

Battery life Rated up to 7.5 hoursNoise Canceling YesMultipoint YesWater-Resistant Yes (IPX5-- splash-proof)

Noise-canceling earbuds are a great choice for gym workouts, airplane trips, dog walks and more. They're unobtrusive, comfortable and cancel out much of that annoying external noise. These EarFun Air Pro 3 sleek wireless earbuds are even cheaper when you clip the included $12 Amazon coupon.

$70 at Amazon
TP-Link/CNET

Wireless router: $63

Save $37

2023
Wi-Fi Standard Wi-Fi 6Speed Rating AX1800Range Up to 2,500 sq. ft.Wireless Networking Security WPA3Bands Dual-Band (2.4 and 5GHz)

Is it time for a new router? CNET readers are snapping up this dual-band Archer AX21 wireless internet router to achieve smoother and faster connections for streaming, gaming and more. Normally priced at $100, we spotted it for just $63 during Memorial Day weekend.

Read our TP-Link Archer AX21 review.

$63 at Amazon
Anker/CNET

Waterproof bluetooth speaker: $21

Clip $6 coupon

I'm a new convert to the world of Bluetooth speakers, but now I'm onboard. I have one for the patio, one for my home office, and yes, even one I use in the shower. This Anker Soundcore bluetooth speaker is waterproof and wireless, so you can take your favorite podcasts or playlists wherever you go.

$21 at Amazon
Amazon

Oral-B Pro electric toothbrush: $50
Battery Life 2 weeks; rechargeableModes 1Sensors PressureAlerts Brush timerCost of Replacement Heads $16.50 for a pack of 3

When's your next dental appointment? Start brushing better now for a good report on that dreaded day. CNET readers are picking up this Oral-B Pro 1000 rechargeable electric toothbrush, which promises to reach where rectangular manual brushes don't.

$50 at Amazon
CNET/Amazon

Open-ear headphones: $140

Save $40

If in-ear headphones aren't your thing, consider an open-ear version instead. These SHOKZ OpenRun Pro headphones hook over your ear instead of nestling in, and some users prefer that style. The headphones promise to stay put during your workout and feature a lightweight, wraparound titanium frame to keep them stable.

$140 at Amazon
CNET/Govee

Govee smart floor lamp: $150

CNET senior editor James Bricknell raves about his Govee smart floor lamp, noting that like most smart lighting, you can set it to just about any color you want. (He picks green, to complement his living room.) It's also slim and low profile, putting the focus on the lighting itself, not the lamp. When James wrote about it, the lamp was 40% off for Memorial Day. Checking on Monday, it seems to be back to regular price, but keep an eye on it, as prices do change.

$150 at Amazon
Anker

Wireless phone charger: $35

Save $35

Ever get all ready to go out and realize your phone battery has dwindled? Snap on a magnetic wireless charger and you'll still have full phone use wherever you go. This Anker magnetic phone battery is now half-off, marked down to just $35 from $70.

$35 at Amazon
Apple/CNET

Apple AirPods Pro: $190

Save $60

It took me a while to move to in-ear headphones, and I still have my big over-the-ear version as well. But even I have to admit the Apple AirPods aren't as uncomfortable as I feared an in-ear device would be, and it can be nice to have a tiny, almost-invisible headphone option. And at press time on Memorial Day, the Apple AirPods Pro, second generation, wireless earbuds were marked down from $250 to $190. So if you're thinking of trying them out, here's your chance.

$190 at Amazon
Amazon/CNET

Amazon Fire TV stick: $30

Save $10

So many streaming services, so little time. I'm spending the holiday weekend getting caught up on Netflix's Bridgerton, but whatever your binge show of choice, you might want to consider adding an Amazon Fire TV stick to your entertainment ensemble. When we checked, Amazon was offering $10 off the regular price.

$30 at Amazon
Roku / CNET

Roku streaming device: $29

Roku devices are CNET favorites, and now you can pick up the Roku Express 4K+ streaming device at a discount. CNET reviewer Eli Blumenthal says it "sets a high bar for features and value," and its affordability boosts it above other devices.

$29 at Amazon

Use These Tips to Shop Smarter at Amazon for Memorial Day Deals

