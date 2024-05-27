Readers' Choice: 11 Unbeatable Memorial Day Deals From CNET
Love to peek into other people's shopping carts? Here are 11 holiday weekend deals our readers couldn't pass up.
Some Memorial Day deals are, well, less than memorable. (Although have you seen this record low price on Apple's latest iPad?) For all the ads and store-window signs, this isn't Black Friday, and it can be tough to sort through the piles of hype and suss out the real deals. But if you're like me, and you love to peer in other shoppers' carts at Costco (Why is she buying THAT MUCH popcorn? Ooh, where did he find those ice cream sandwiches?), this is the story for you.
CNET user data (which contains no personal information, don't worry) provides an intriguing window into our readers' Memorial Day weekend shopping carts. Scanning these deals tells you what our readers have already determined to be among the holiday's best offerings, like a popularity contest for discounts.
Here are the 11 best deals according to CNET's own readers since we started keeping track last week. We'll keep this updated as the rankings (and deals) change.
Few people have to be sold on the importance of a smartphone these days. But keeping these all-important devices charged is another story. This two-pack of portable wall chargers lets you use USB-C and USB-A ports simultaneously, so you can power up two devices at once.
Noise-canceling earbuds are a great choice for gym workouts, airplane trips, dog walks and more. They're unobtrusive, comfortable and cancel out much of that annoying external noise. These EarFun Air Pro 3 sleek wireless earbuds are even cheaper when you clip the included $12 Amazon coupon.
Is it time for a new router? CNET readers are snapping up this dual-band Archer AX21 wireless internet router to achieve smoother and faster connections for streaming, gaming and more. Normally priced at $100, we spotted it for just $63 during Memorial Day weekend.
I'm a new convert to the world of Bluetooth speakers, but now I'm onboard. I have one for the patio, one for my home office, and yes, even one I use in the shower. This Anker Soundcore bluetooth speaker is waterproof and wireless, so you can take your favorite podcasts or playlists wherever you go.
When's your next dental appointment? Start brushing better now for a good report on that dreaded day. CNET readers are picking up this Oral-B Pro 1000 rechargeable electric toothbrush, which promises to reach where rectangular manual brushes don't.
If in-ear headphones aren't your thing, consider an open-ear version instead. These SHOKZ OpenRun Pro headphones hook over your ear instead of nestling in, and some users prefer that style. The headphones promise to stay put during your workout and feature a lightweight, wraparound titanium frame to keep them stable.
CNET senior editor James Bricknell raves about his Govee smart floor lamp, noting that like most smart lighting, you can set it to just about any color you want. (He picks green, to complement his living room.) It's also slim and low profile, putting the focus on the lighting itself, not the lamp. When James wrote about it, the lamp was 40% off for Memorial Day. Checking on Monday, it seems to be back to regular price, but keep an eye on it, as prices do change.
Ever get all ready to go out and realize your phone battery has dwindled? Snap on a magnetic wireless charger and you'll still have full phone use wherever you go. This Anker magnetic phone battery is now half-off, marked down to just $35 from $70.
It took me a while to move to in-ear headphones, and I still have my big over-the-ear version as well. But even I have to admit the Apple AirPods aren't as uncomfortable as I feared an in-ear device would be, and it can be nice to have a tiny, almost-invisible headphone option. And at press time on Memorial Day, the Apple AirPods Pro, second generation, wireless earbuds were marked down from $250 to $190. So if you're thinking of trying them out, here's your chance.
So many streaming services, so little time. I'm spending the holiday weekend getting caught up on Netflix's Bridgerton, but whatever your binge show of choice, you might want to consider adding an Amazon Fire TV stick to your entertainment ensemble. When we checked, Amazon was offering $10 off the regular price.
Roku devices are CNET favorites, and now you can pick up the Roku Express 4K+ streaming device at a discount. CNET reviewer Eli Blumenthal says it "sets a high bar for features and value," and its affordability boosts it above other devices.