Readers' Choice: 11 Unbeatable Memorial Day Deals From CNET

Shoppers have to hunt to find the best Memorial Day deals, so here's your cheat sheet to the top offers. d3sign/Getty Images

Some Memorial Day deals are, well, less than memorable. (Although have you seen this record low price on Apple's latest iPad?) For all the ads and store-window signs, this isn't Black Friday, and it can be tough to sort through the piles of hype and suss out the real deals. But if you're like me, and you love to peer in other shoppers' carts at Costco (Why is she buying THAT MUCH popcorn? Ooh, where did he find those ice cream sandwiches?), this is the story for you.

CNET user data (which contains no personal information, don't worry) provides an intriguing window into our readers' Memorial Day weekend shopping carts. Scanning these deals tells you what our readers have already determined to be among the holiday's best offerings, like a popularity contest for discounts.

Here are the 11 best deals according to CNET's own readers since we started keeping track last week. We'll keep this updated as the rankings (and deals) change.

TP-Link/CNET Wireless router: $63 Save $37 Wi-Fi Standard Wi-Fi 6 Speed Rating AX1800 Range Up to 2,500 sq. ft. Wireless Networking Security WPA3 Bands Dual-Band (2.4 and 5GHz) Is it time for a new router? CNET readers are snapping up this dual-band Archer AX21 wireless internet router to achieve smoother and faster connections for streaming, gaming and more. Normally priced at $100, we spotted it for just $63 during Memorial Day weekend. Read our TP-Link Archer AX21 review. $63 at Amazon

Amazon Oral-B Pro electric toothbrush: $50 Battery Life 2 weeks; rechargeable Modes 1 Sensors Pressure Alerts Brush timer Cost of Replacement Heads $16.50 for a pack of 3 When's your next dental appointment? Start brushing better now for a good report on that dreaded day. CNET readers are picking up this Oral-B Pro 1000 rechargeable electric toothbrush, which promises to reach where rectangular manual brushes don't. $50 at Amazon

CNET/Govee Govee smart floor lamp: $150 CNET senior editor James Bricknell raves about his Govee smart floor lamp, noting that like most smart lighting, you can set it to just about any color you want. (He picks green, to complement his living room.) It's also slim and low profile, putting the focus on the lighting itself, not the lamp. When James wrote about it, the lamp was 40% off for Memorial Day. Checking on Monday, it seems to be back to regular price, but keep an eye on it, as prices do change. $150 at Amazon