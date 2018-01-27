RC 6-Axis Quadcopter Flying Drone Toy for $30 + free shipping

Best Choice Products via Walmart offers this Remote Control 6-Axis Quadcopter Flying Drone Toy with Gyro and HD Camera for $29.94 with free shipping. That's $8 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. It features a 6- to 8-minute flying time and comes with a 4GB memory card for video recordings.
